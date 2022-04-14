4-star Pa. LB wowed on Miami trip, will be back for official visit
Pittsburgh (Pa.) Brashear High School LB Ta’Mere Robinson visited Miami earlier this month, and he says reflecting back on his time in Coral Gables that “it turned my head a lot.”“The visit was gre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news