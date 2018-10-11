Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star was in recruiting section for UM-FSU, updates status

Qaokredlkkmxjo64om9n
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell
Managing Editor

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Class of 2020 lineman Marcus Dumervil lists 26 scholarship offers including Miami.And he was among the numerous top recruits at the UM-FSU game - he attend...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}