8 Canes earn All-ACC honors led by Rambo, Scaife, Hedley
Eight Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with all-conference honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.
Headlined by three selections to the All-ACC Second Team, Miami had players from every class featured in the postseason honors list.
Wide receiver Charleston Rambo, offensive lineman DJ Scaife, Jr., and punter Lou Hedley were each selected to the All-ACC Second Team.
Five more Hurricanes were bestowed with ACC Honorable Mention recognition: running back Jaylan Knighton, offensive lineman Zion Nelson, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, safety James Williams and kicker Andy Borregales.
Rambo put together one of the most dominant seasons by a Hurricane offensive player in program history. Rambo set the single-season mark for both receptions (79) and yards (1,172) and finished with a team-high seven touchdowns.
Scaife saw action in all 12 games during the regular season and made nine starts on the right side of the offensive line. The Hurricanes ranked fifth in the ACC in both scoring offense (34.1) and yards per game (448.3) in 2021.
Hedley, a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation’s top punter, ranked No. 3 in the ACC in punting (44.94). He had 11 punts of at least 50 yards and landed 19 of his punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line over the course of the year.
2021 All-ACC Football Teams
First-Team Offense
QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181
RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187
RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186
WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161
WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)
TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170
OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104
OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156
OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86
First-Team Defense
DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189
DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112
DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133
DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)
DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)
LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128
CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110
CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105
S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106
S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92
First-Team Special Teams
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183
P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142
SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146
Second-Team Offense
QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80
RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120
RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86
WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126
WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91
TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80
AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94
OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69
OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62
OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56
C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62
Second-Team Defense
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108
DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72
DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69
LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84
LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)
CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)
CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)
S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76
S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68
Second-Team Special Teams
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98
SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112
Third-Team Offense
QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68
RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77
WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72
AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75
OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68
OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44
OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53
OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53
C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53
Third-Team Defense
DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53
DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60
DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51
LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45
LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40
LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39
CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58
CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40
S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61
S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58
Third-Team Special Teams
PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55
P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83
SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57
Honorable Mention
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19
QB - Devin Leary, NC State, 18
RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45
RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31
WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25
TE - Trae Barry, Boston College, 25
TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 22
TE - Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18
TE - Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16
AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 41
AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38
OT - Zion Nelson, Miami, 41
OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37
OT - Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27
OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25
OT - Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22
OT - Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15
OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 45
OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42
OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41
OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37
OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30
OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28
OG - Jacob Monk, Duke, 24
OG - Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23
OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21
C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43
C - Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41
C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38
C - Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20
C - Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19
C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17
DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49
DE - Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23
DE - Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22
DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19
DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50
DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48
DT - Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41
DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36
DT - Josh Black, Syracuse, 32
DT - Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15
LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38
LB - Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37
LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35
LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32
LB - C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31
LB - Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18
LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16
LB - John Petrishen, Pitt, 15
CB - Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39
CB - Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38
CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38
CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34
CB - Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23
CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22
CB - Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20
S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52
S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43
S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42
S - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39
S - Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37
S - Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31
S - Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23
S - Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23
S - James Williams, Miami, 17
PK - Andy Borregales, Miami, 27
P - Will Spiers, Clemson, 22
SP - Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43
SP - Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26