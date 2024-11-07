ACC Live: This week in recruiting

Four-star 2026 LB Williams back on the market

Izayia Williams has made three ACC commitments thus far in his recruitment, with his decommitment from FSU Thursday following Syracuse and Louisville prior.

Tramell Jones clears the air

Five-star pass rusher sets Pitt official visit

After spending last weekend at Syracuse, where he reports a strong return to the Dome, Javion Hilson is set for more visits before his recruitment ends in December. One of the trips will be a long-waited return to Pitt, which was the first visit of the five-star's recruitment way back when. Now, Hilson will return to Pitt for an official visit the weekend of November 16, when Clemson comes to town. The Panthers, Orange, Texas and Texas A&M are Hilson's final four programs under consideration.

Trio of Georgia Tech commitments on flip watch

Shane Beamer and USC always recruit the Peach State hard and it just so happens that multiple Georgia Tech pledges are expected on campus this weekend. Much more here:

ACC offers for prospects committed elsewhere

Lombardi Award finalists named Thursday

A pair of former Rivals three-stars were named Lombardi Award finalists on Thursday afternoon in Virginia Tech's Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku represented the conference among one dozen finalists.

Four-star DB Keon Young shuts it down

Four-star Lakeland (Fla.) High School defensive back Keon Young, who committed to Ole Miss back in the summer, announced he was shutting down the process despite interest from ACC program NC State, among others. He will be back in Oxford this weekend to see his future program in action.

Florida State the top threat to UCF for top 100 WR Jayvan Boggs

The Cocoa (Fla.) High School star was in Tallahassee last weekend for an official visit and it lived up to the expectations, and then some, as Florida State sits without a wide receiver on verbal commitment list. The Noles are in the thick of it for Jayvan Boggs. "Just the push from Coach (Mike) Norvell and (Ron) Dugans and the whole staff to get me there," Boggs told Rivals. "It's how much they are making me a priority... "It's huge when they say I'm a need player for them." Boggs did admit he has a tighter relationship with Gus Malzahn's program at UCF, given it's local and has been recruiting him for much longer in the cycle. Going forward, there are no visits to either campus set but Boggs has yet to rule out additional trips before signing day.

Three Predictions in ACC Country

Rivals breaks down some locks for the upcoming weeks both on the field and on the recruiting trail in the ACC. From Miami's undefeated run to Gregory Thomas being the safest bet to stick within Florida State's commitment group this cycle, we take a closer look here.

Heisman legacy recruit picks SMU