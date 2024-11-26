ACC Spotlight: Previewing National Signing Day

Mario Cristobal (Photo by © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

National Signing Day is next week, and there are still plenty of critical recruiting storylines that have yet to be concluded. Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. examines the biggest questions in the ACC.

MIAMI WILL SIGN THE TOP ACC CLASS BUT HOW WELL WILL IT CLOSE?

HOW FAR WILL FLORIDA STATE FALL?

Not only is Florida State's rival Miami the ACC's top program on the field, it's also dominating on the trail. But it's the other in-state rival, Florida, that continues to poach the Seminoles' commitments in the process and it has led to a fall outside of the top 40 nationally – with limited signs of life in the final week of the cycle. Two Seminole commitments have jumped into the Gators' class and two more, including five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, are considering making the same jump over the coming days. It's not just the in-state rivals that are taking advantage of the two-win campaign for Mike Norvell and company. The bulk of the current 13-man class, which is already third-lowest in the ACC, is under siege from others. South Carolina looks like a threat to defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, Georgia Tech's flip game could pivot to offensive lineman Peyton Joseph and both Mississippi SEC programs will have a hat on the table for blocker Mario Nash before all is said and done. Of course the flips work both ways, even when expectations are low. FSU did win out for quarterback Kevin Sperry, who flipped from Oklahoma and could potentially help peer recruit for a late rally under Norvell. Arkansas linebacker commitment Tavion Wallace and Florida pass catcher pledge Tae'shaun Gelsey are on flip watch for FSU after taking late trips to Tallahassee. Even with an even draw on wins and losses the rest of the way, FSU sitting with the ninth-best class in the ACC is hard to fathom.

NEWCOMERS SPAN THE CONFERENCE SPECTRUM

