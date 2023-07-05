June is now the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 105 commitments for the 2024 class in the ACC alone last month and as part of a weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference, we next move to the ACC.

North Carolina had a solid eight commitments in June, none bigger than flipping four-star defensive back Zion Ferguson from LSU and then adding four-star linebacker Ashton Woods out of Georgia as well. A few other high three-star defensive players jumped on board as well since scoring points hasn’t been an issue in Chapel Hill but stopping teams has been.

Clemson only had five pledges but they’re all elite players. The Tigers beat Georgia and many others for high four-star linebacker Sammy Brown and went into Texas for elite four-star receiver Bryant Wesco. They also added WR Terrance Moore, DE Darien Mayo and DB Ricardo Jones in June.

No teams were busier in the ACC than Duke and Georgia Tech, which added 14 commitments each throughout the month. Four-star WR Koby Young from New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross and four-star DE Christopher Jackson out of Tucker, Ga., were the big victories for the Yellow Jackets. At Duke, four-star ATH Chase Tyler was the biggest get of the month.

Boston College also deserves some praise for its June run. The Eagles added 12 of their 13 commitments last month and while they didn’t add any four-stars there were a bunch of high threes including TE Benjamin Blackburn, WR Josiah Martin and ATH Desman Stephens.