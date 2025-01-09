ACC winners and losers from the transfer portal's winter window

Will Heldt (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With the winter transfer window behind us and just three games left in the College Football Playoff, the large majority of top transfer prospects have already entered the portal and committed to a new team. Winners during the transfer window have emerged but so have losers. This week, we are taking a look at the winter transfer window winners and losers in each Power Four conference. Up first is the ACC.

Advertisement

WINNERS

Dabo Swinney (Photo by Winston-Salem Journal - AP)

CLEMSON Clemson has lost more players (five) than it has signed (three) but Dabo Swinney’s first dip in the transfer portal has gone well enough to consider the Tigers a winner at this point in the transfer cycle. Adding defensive end Will Heldt to the roster for next season was a huge win. The former Purdue Boilermaker is currently ranked as the No. 15 transfer prospect in this cycle. Clemson is also adding former Alabama linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, a former five-star from the 2022 class, to the defensive front. The signing of wide receiver Tristan Smith made waves back in December. He was the first non-quarterback transfer Clemson has taken in the transfer portal era.

Duce Robinson (Photo by © Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

FLORIDA STATE After a dismal 2024 campaign and a tough start to the winter transfer window, the Seminoles needed some big wins during this transfer cycle. Head coach Mike Norvell and company went to work and were able to land some huge additions. First on the list is top-10 transfer prospect Duce Robinson from USC. The Seminole legacy has the tools to be an elite receiving threat, especially when he’s paired with former Tennessee receiver and four-star transfer prospect Squirrel White. The Florida State offensive line is also getting a boost from four-stars Micah Pettus and Luke Petitbon along with three-stars Adrian Medley and Gunner Hansen. Incoming quarterback Thomas Castellanos is reuniting in Tallahassee with new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who was head coach at UCF when Castellanos signed with the Knights in the 2022 recruiting class.

A.J. Hoffler (Photo by © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK)

CJ Daniels (Photo by © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

MIAMI The Hurricanes have done a good job retaining key players and they’ve added players at priority positions. Former LSU receiver CJ Daniels, a top-20 prospect in the transfer rankings, figures to be a focal point of Miami’s passing offense next season. Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are also bringing in a trio of top-100 defenders in 6-foot-4, 303-pound David Blay, Charles Brantley and Ethan O’Connor. Highly regarded defensive back Zechariah Poyser joins Brantley and O’Connor in the secondary along with three-star Emmanuel Karnley from Arizona.

Tyler Van Dyke (Photo by © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

LOSERS

KC Concepcion (Photo by © Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images)

NC STATE The transfer portal has not been kind to NC State this year. Star receiver KC Concepcion has left for Texas A&M. The former four-star high school prospect had outperformed that rating and is currently ranked as the No. 9 prospect in this transfer cycle. The Wolfpack have also seen important players such as Bishop Fitzgerald, Devan Boykin, Tamarcus Cooley and Brandon Cisse enter the transfer portal. NC State did a good job retaining many key players but these were some tough losses.

Fa'alili Fa'amoe (Photo by © James Snook-Imagn Images)