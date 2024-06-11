One of the spring risers in the state of Florida took his recruitment to another level on Sunday with his effort at Miami.

Larry Miles, who made the trip down from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, worked for the Hurricanes scholarship offer during the program's 'Legend's Camp.' It came in front of plenty of UM greats from the past, including one who urged the rising-junior to compete a certain way at the wide receiver position.

It was Michael Irvin (video below).



Miles obliged the legend and worked towards the good news from Mario Cristobal and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard.

"I'm just blessed," Miles told Rivals. "I really wanted this offer so I went up there and did what I do best."