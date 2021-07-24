ANALYSIS: Could Canes put double digit list of players in 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, the "way too early" mock drafts are already starting to come out.

And the Hurricanes hope to keep the momentum going after putting a pair of first rounders in this past NFL Draft - DL Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips.

Overall the team had four players go in this most recent draft, with Brevin Jordan a fifth-rounder and Quincy Roche a sixth round pick. The last time Miami had more than two players go in the opening round was all the way back in 2007 when Brandon Meriweather, Jon Beason and Greg Olsen were taken.

In the last 10 years the most UM players taken in the draft was 2017 with nine. There was one first rounder that season, David Njoku.

The fewest? Two in 2016 (Artie Burns in the first round, Deon Bush in the fourth).

So how do things look this coming year as it pertains to Canes in the draft? Well, of course, a lot will be determined by the coming season.

But the players that could be draftable, as of now, are OT Zion Nelson, S Bubba Bolden, WR Mike Harley, WR Charleston Rambo (with a good year), QB D'Eriq King, RB Cam Harris (with a good year), TE Will Mallory, OL Navaughn Donaldson (with a good year) and OL Jarrid Williams.

And if DJ Scaife leaves early he also may be draftable, and the same goes for Nesta Silvera and maybe even a Tyrique Stevenson if he blows up this season. Perhaps senior DE Deandre Johnson could also work his way into the draft with a solid season as a pass rusher.

The first round talent?

One or two as of now, Zion Nelson was projected as going No. 22 overall in a way-too-early Bleacher Report mock draft. And Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller has Bolden going No. 30 overall (he has Nelson in the second round at No. 34 with no other Canes in the first three rounds).

Then there are those like SI.com that have no Canes in the first round.

So yes, a lot will hinge on the coming season.

But the potential is there for a double-digit draft class, which would be the first time that's happened at Miami since 2002 when 11 Canes were taken including five first-rounders.

Of course, COVID giving all players another year of eligibility ... and causing fewer to go out this past cycle ... means it could be a much bigger overall pool of talent and some UM players that are expecting to be drafted may not be.

But, on paper, it could be a big group of Canes making some money.