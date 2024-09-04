CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Three Hurricanes were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference following standout performances in Miami’s 41-17 win over rival Florida.





Cam Ward (ACC Quarterback of the Week), Zach Carpenter (Offensive Lineman of the Week), and Jaden Harris (ACC Defensive Back of the Week) were among the weekly conference honorees, as announced Tuesday afternoon.





Ward made history Saturday, becoming the first quarterback to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in his Miami debut since at least 1979.





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior finished 26-of-35, tallying 385 yards and three scores. Overall, Ward totaled 418 of the Hurricanes’ 529 yards of offense, the most a Miami team has notched against an SEC foe since 1981.





Carpenter made a solid first impression as a Hurricane, helping Miami’s offensive line dominate the trenches.





Against a strong Florida front, the Hurricanes ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound center graded out among Miami’s top performers on a unit that only yielded one sack in 69 plays.





Harris led the Hurricanes defense with a career-high seven tackles and registered his first career interception in the victory.





The 6-foot, 195-pound safety also broke up two passes, helping Miami limit the Gators to 122 passing yards and one third-down conversion on nine attempts.





On Saturday, the 12th-ranked Hurricanes begin their home slate against Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium.





Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.





