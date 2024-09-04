Quarterback Cam Ward, tight end Elijah Arroyo, defensive back Mishael "Meesh" Powell, and linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa.
The Miami Hurricanes continue to prepare for their week two game and home opener against Florida A&M. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM Eastern on Saturday.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook