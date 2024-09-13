The third week of the college football season is upon us and recruiting continues to take shape in the state of Florida, both for those looking to make the pledge and for many already on board with one program while others circle. In the senior class, in particular, there is plenty of movement to track, so Rivals breaks down the very latest in the Sunshine State (in alphabetical order).

Oklahoma landed the commitment from the Canadian in the summer and it had been quiet since, as Boucard continued to settle in at his new prep program and state power Miami (Fla.) Central. However, he tells Rivals that several programs have begun to circle back around despite his commitment, including local Miami and Colorado. A trip to nearby Miami Gardens is likely for this weekend, the first trip elsewhere since the OU decision went down. Brent Venables and company, similar to his last stop at Clemson, have a strict no-visit policy for commitments so this one could get interesting going forward. The ball will remain in the Sooners' court, from what we hear.

The big 'Bama commitment, originally from Pennsylvania but not at IMG Academy, has flashed dominance as a senior and it means more programs are efforting his commitment status. Penn State, he says, remains hot on his trail given his immense ties to the program, but now Miami has come charging. The Hurricanes offered and will host Carroll on Saturday. Others in pursuit include Georgia and USC. Official visits are being discussed for after the 2024 high school season comes to a close. "I'm making sure I see everything before it's finalized," Carroll told Rivals.

The versatile edge prospect remains rock solid to Wisconsin despite multiple programs closer to home increasing their level of communication thanks to Clayton's torrid start to the 2024 season. Florida State is among them and Florida is just minutes down the road, but he says his loyalty to Luke Fickell and company has not shifted. Clayton says the scheme, early prioritization and overall trajectory has his commitment status as solid as can be.

The five-star's decommitment from Florida State last weekend opened the door on a premium prospect and many have circled in to try and make up ground. Florida will get him on campus this weekend and both Texas and Texas A&M have already locked in dates for a Hilson return as well. The Longhorns are probably the team to view as the favorite going forward, but the senior is adamant about exploring several options as well as a December timeline, so the payoff won't be viewed as a flip regardless of where he ends up.

Back healthy and rolling as the lead back at IMG Academy after more than a year off following a knee injury, Johnson is back in the recruiting spotlight some as programs hear of his impressive performances over the last two weeks. Johnson, who committed to Michigan in June, says he won't be an easy flip away from the national champs. His bond with Tony Alford is among the best he's cultivated as a prospect, though Florida State and others have picked up the pace with him. FSU was at IMG's last home game, too.

Louis is planning on coming off the board on September 21 and continues to name four finalists ahead of his pick in Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Wisconsin. FSU has been the program trending for the longest amount of time, especially recently, for the four-star back and we view the Seminoles as the team to beat. Georgia could push and make things interesting, ditto for Miami, but the timing of a decision coming in the next 10 days should still present as good -- and much needed -- news for Mike Norvell's program.

Another senior riser who has impressed on the field, McPherson has been inquired about by other programs as an inside-out defensive linemen. That June commitment to Oklahoma State still holds true, however, and there are no plans to consider other programs at this time. "I've pretty much shut down on my recruitment," McPherson told Rivals.

A second trip to Auburn since decommitting from Miami is on deck for Melendez. The Tiger angle is the one he's becoming most comfortable with and if his decision timeline remains sooner rather than later, it would be a surprise for a program not named AU to come out victorious in this recruitment. Oklahoma has been in pursuit and confidence has built in Norman, but we're told a game visit to the new SEC program would likely be needed to upset Auburn as the favorite here.

UCF hosted the local speedster recently and looked like a potential threat to Arizona, but an offer from Notre Dame this week has changed the tune for Mizell. Now only did the Irish jump in, seeking his 10.4-second 40-yard dash speed and insane football production to go along with it, but each side has already settled on a visit to South Bend. It will be an official visit, too, later this month as ND hosts Louisville. Consider the Irish a legitimate threat, though Mizell is very comfortable with his commitment to Arizona at this time.