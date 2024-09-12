PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Miami vs. Ball State Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3NGOC1INF9ITE5nP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

DATE: Saturday, September 14, 2024

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Ball State: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The No. 10 ranked Miami Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will face unranked Ball State for the time in school history.

Advertisement

Storylines and Notables

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and Ball State head coach Mike Neu are coaching at their alma maters.

Members of the 1989 national championship team will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game for their 35-year reunion; Roland Smith, current Miami recruiting staffer, is honorary captain of the game.

Miami is looking for its second straight 3-0 start to the season. On Sept. 7, 21 Miami freshmen played against Florida A&M, and many made critical plays to help the Hurricanes start 2-0 for the third straight year.

RB Jordan Lyle scored the first touchdown of his career, DL Justin Scott had his first career sack, while LB Bobby Pruitt and LB Adarius Hayes recorded their first interceptions.


Stats

Miami

Last time out, DE Tyler Baron became the eighth Cane to record a three-sack game in the last 20 years. Entering Week 3, Baron is one of only two players in all of FBS with four sacks this season; the other is Jahvaree Ritzie of UNC (5.0). Miami is the only program in the country with two players with 17.5 career sacks each (Akheem Mesidor, 17.5). He was also sixth in the country with 6.0 tackles for loss, behind Fadil Diggs (6.5).

With a four-catch, 104-yard performance last time out vs. Florida A&M, WR Restrepo jumped into the top 10 of Miami’s all-time record book in receiving yards.

The performance - the eighth 100-yard game of his career - moved him past Andre Johnson (1,831) and Allen Hurns (1,891) into 10th place in program history. For his career, Restrepo now has totaled 1,933 yards.

Restrepo needs 200 yards to pass No. 9 Phillip Dorsett (2,132), 214 to pass No. 8 Travis Benjamin (2,146), 226 to pass No. 7 Mike Harley (2,158), and 228 to pass No. 6 Leonard Hankerson (2,160). With 286 more yards, he’d move past Stacy Coley (2,218) into the top 5 in program history.

With his eighth career 100-yard performance, Restrepo tied Johnson for the most games with 100 receiving yards by a Miami player since 2000. He was previously tied with Santana Moss and Dorsett (7 each).


Ball State

Ball State enters the contest following a 42-34 win over Missouri State. The Cardinals dominated time of possession and held a two-touchdown cushion through most of the fourth period. This was the most points by a Ball State team in its season opener since a 42-6 win over Central Connecticut in 2018.

Redshirt freshman QB Kadin Semonza starred in last Saturday’s opener, completing four passes for touchdowns among 262 passing yards. He was 28-of-39 through the air, with just one interception.

His 71.8% completion percentage was the best by a Ball State quarterback with more than 30 throws in a season opener since at least 2000. He threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, accounting for five touchdowns overall - the most by a Ball State QB since Drew Plitt had five against Central Michigan in 2020.

Ball State’s defense limited the Bears to 62 net rushing yards and six first downs through three quarters (1 in the 1st, 1 in the 2nd, 3 in the 3rd). Missouri State possessed the ball for just over six minutes by halftime and only 12 minutes through three periods.

Linebackers Joey Stemler and Keionte Newson paced Cardinals tacklers with seven and six stops, respectively. Stemler added an interception, and Newson had a pair of TFLs.

Transfer running back Braedon Sloan made his Cardinals debut with 149 all-purpose yards (103 rushing, 46 receiving)

If Ball State can pull the upset over Miami, it would be its first win over a top-ten team in school history.


Stats are as of September 11, 2023

Miami Athletics and Ball State Athletics contributed to this report.

Line: Miami - 36.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Weather: 91 Degrees, 75 percent chance of rain

Overall Comparison
Miami Ball State

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

76-73 Overall

17-14 At Miami

Mike Neu

38-56 Overall

38-56 At Rutgers

2024 Record

2-0 (0-0 ACC)

1-0 (0-0 MAC)

Rankings

AP - 10th

Coaches - 12th

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

62nd

99th
Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru September 8, 2023
Miami Offense Vs. Ball State  Defense
Miami Ball State

Points Per Game

48.5 (2nd in ACC)

34 (9th in MAC)

Rushing Yards Per Game

184.5 (6th in ACC)

62 (1st in MAC)

Passing Yards Per Game

354.5 (3rd in ACC)

258 (9th in MAC)

Total Yards Per Game

539 (2nd in ACC)

320 (3rd in MAC)
Miami Defense Vs. Ball State Offense
Miami Ball State

Points Per Game

13 (4th in ACC)

42 (2nd in MAC)

Rushing Yards Per Game

95.5 (7th in ACC)

173 (4th in MAC)

Passing Yards Per Game

130 (3rd in ACC)

262 (3rd in MAC)

Total Yards Per Game

225.5 (4th in ACC)

435 (2nd in MAC)
Individual Leaders
Miami Ball State

Passing

Cam Ward

689 passing yards

46-61 (75.4 Comp.%) - 1 INT

6 touchdowns

Kadin Semonza

262 passing yards

28-38 (73.7 Comp.%) - 1 INT

4 touchdowns

Rushing

Damien Martinez

26 carries

156 yards

6 yards per rush

1 touchdowns

Braedon Sloan

21 carries

103 yards

4.9 per rush

1 touchdowns

Receiving

Xavier Restrepo

11 receptions

216 yards

19.6 yards per reception

2 touchdowns

Cam Pickett

7 receptions

69 yards

9.9 yards per reception

0 touchdowns

Defense

Jaden Harris

12 total tackles

5 solo tackles

1.5 tackles for loss

0.5 sack

1 interception

Joey Stemler

7 total tackles

2 solo tackles

3.5 tackles for loss

0.5 sacks

1 interception

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9taWFtaS12cy1iYWxsLXN0YXRlLXByZXZpZXctYnktdGhlLW51bWJl cnMtc3RhdGlzdGljYWwtY29tcGFyaXNvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlhbWkucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWFtaS12cy1iYWxsLXN0YXRlLXByZXZpZXctYnktdGhl LW51bWJlcnMtc3RhdGlzdGljYWwtY29tcGFyaXNvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTEz JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==