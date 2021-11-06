ANALYSIS: Not pretty, but Canes come out with 3rd straight win
Coming off wins over a pair of top 20 teams, the Miami Hurricanes had a new challenge on Saturday at home against Georgia Tech: Beat a team they were supposed to beat.It’s something UM’s struggled ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news