Published Jan 20, 2025
Locked On Canes Podcast: Wisconsin transfer, Xavier Lucas's lawyer speaks
In a Locked on Canes Episode, Alex Donno discusses Wisconsin's claim of Miami tampering with transfer defensive back Xavier Lucas with his attorney Darren Heitner.

