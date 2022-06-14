Another Hester shows off on Greentree: Devin's son competed Sunday

Most Miami Hurricane fans would point to 2005 as the last time there was a guy named Hester showing off his blazing speed on Greentree Practice Field.

But that needs to be updated to … Sunday.

That’s when Cane great Devin Hester took his 9-year-old son Drayton to the Mario Cristobal Ultimate Youth Camp.

Drayton doesn’t have much to live up to, just the legacy of being one of college football and the NFL’s greatest-ever returners who was a four-time Pro Bowler and chosen to the NFL All-Decade Team in the 2000s and again in the 2010s as well as the NFL All-Time Team.

No pressure, Drayton.

Devin was already in the Miami area on vacation when he found out about the camp from former teammate Luqman Abdullah. He asked Drayton if he wanted to participate in the camp and the answer was, as you’d expect from a competitive Hester, an immediate yes.

So there they were on Sunday at Greentree, Devin getting asked by youth parents for photos and mingling with Cane coaches, while Drayton was showing off a pretty nice burst for a 9-year-old.

Is Drayton as fast as you, Devin?

“He’s getting there,” Devin says with a laugh, adding “When I was 9 compared to him – we are pretty similar. His IQ of the game is a little higher because of the technology they have … and he has me coaching him up 24/7. Other than that we’re similar.”

Cane coaches, take notice. Maybe in a few years Drayton will be a major Cane recruiting target. If that happens, Devin would be thrilled. He’d love to see another “Hester” on the back of a Cane jersey.

But at the same time he knows his job as a dad.

“I’m the type of father I want the kid to make the decision, don’t be that parent that makes the decision for the kid because at the end of the day that kid has to live that situation,” said Hester, who is retired and involved in commercial real estate investing. “Of course I’ll help make sure the decision is in his best interest. But I want him to live with the decision he makes.”

Devin also is coach of Drayton's West Orlando Jaguars 9-U team based in Orlando. Drayton, who of course wears jersey No. 4, starts at quarterback and safety and also plays running back and handles kickoff returns and punt returns.

Remind you of anyone?

For those that may have forgotten, Hester played cornerback, running back and handled returns at Miami.

“Last year we played in a league called Florida League with the area of Naples all the way to Gainesville,” Devin said. “It’s 36 teams, and for our age division we won the championship.”