Anthony Lucas takes in game, meets Diaz on campus, wants to see wins
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School DE Anthony Lucas was a high-profile Miami Hurricanes visitor over the weekend.And it was a whirlwind trip.Following his team’s 63-28 win on Friday night, Lu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news