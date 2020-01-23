Area QB picks up Miami Hurricanes offer Thurs.: "Great school to go to"
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Class of 2022 QB Zion Turner picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer today: It was from the Miami Hurricanes.He also lists offers from Southern Mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news