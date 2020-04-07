Athlete lands offer from Patke: "It's a lot of history behind the school"
Prattville (Ala.) High School athlete Ian Jackson picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer April 6.He now lists 27 offers - Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Tennessee West V...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news