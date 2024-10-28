Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Duke game

in other news
Video: Ward, Martinez, Mauigoa, Mesidor, and Borregales talk post-game
Miami players answer questions from media after 36-14 win over Florida State
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Florida State
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from media after win over Florida State
No. 6 Miami runs over Florida State, 36-14 to remain unbeaten
Miami controls rivalry game against Florida State, win state championship
Miami Football: Hurricanes hoping for progress with defensive line vs. FSU
Miami D-Line looking to prove its one of the best units in the country
Miami Football: Early gains for freshman DB OJ Frédérique
Local freshman DB making an impact
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the week ten matchup against Duke.
The Hurricanes will host the 6-2 Blue Devils this Saturday. Kickoff will be at noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
