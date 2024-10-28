Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Duke game
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
info icon
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the week ten matchup against Duke.

The Hurricanes will host the 6-2 Blue Devils this Saturday. Kickoff will be at noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

