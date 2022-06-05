Baseball falls to Ole Miss, faces Sunday evening elimination game

In a sense the Miami Hurricanes were spoiled - or fortunate - the first day of the NCAA Regional on Saturday. Not only did they play the lowest seed, Canisius, winning 11-6, but they were able to eat, rest, sleep while Arizona and Mississippi began playing at 10:15 p.m. and ending at 1:30 a.m., the Rebels winning 7-4 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

And Sunday morning while the Canes could sleep in, Canisius and Arizona were back on the diamond for the day's first game at 11 a.m. The Wildcats won 7-5, to eliminate the Golden Griffins and send them back to Buffalo.

The Hurricanes and third-seeded Mississippi then met at 3:31 p.m. in battle of the only undefeated teams.

And both looked wide awake and alert in what turned out to be a pitcher's dual. The Rebels edged the Canes 2-1 to move into the championship game Monday at 1:06 p.m.

That forced Miami (40-19) into an elimination game Sunday night against second seeded Arizona 38-24), and the winner will have to defeat Mississippi (35-23) twice on Monday. The champion advances to the Super Regional.

The Hurricanes' top starter Carson Palmquist (9-4) allowed only two hits and no runs in a stellar outing of 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, improving his season total to 118, the most by a Miami pitcher since Cesar Carrillo in 2005.

But reliever Alex McFarlane gave up a two-run double in the seventh and that decided the game.

As the visiting team against Mississippi, the Hurricanes had a chance to break the game open in the first inning as they squandered a bases loaded opportunity. Or it cold be argued that the Rebels' pitcher, freshman lefthander Hunter Elliott did a masterful job of working out of the jam by striking out the side.

C.J. Kayfus opened the game by placing a perfect bunt down the third base line and beating out the errant throw. Ariel Garcia walked, setting the stage for Yohandy Morales, who smashed three home runs against Canisius.

But Morales struck out swinging, Maxwell Romero, Jr., walked to load the bases, and Elliott fanned Jacob Burke and Zach Levenson to erase the threat.

Miami squandered another scoring opportunity in the fourth when Burke led off with a single to right and stole second. Originally he was called out, the Hurricanes challenged and after video review he was determined to be safe.

But he remained on second as Elliott struck out Zach Levenson and Gaby Guttierrez and got Dorian Gonzalez ,Jr. to pop to third.

The scoreless duel finally ended in the sixth when Morales led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Romero singled to right, Morales stopping at third. And that ended Elliott's strong outing as he was replaced by freshman righthander Mason Nichols. Burke's sacrifice fly to deep right brought in Morales with the game's first run.

In the bottom of the sixth Palmquist's superb performance also ended. Jacob Gonzalez led off with a single and Tim Elko walked. Kevin Graham struck out, but Palmquit's wild pitch to Kemp Alderman moved the runners to second and third and brought sophomore righthander Alex McFarlane in from the bullpen.

He walked Hayden Dunhurst to load the bases but escaped the jam by getting Peyton Chatagnier to ground to shortstop Pitelli, who flipped to second baseman Gonzalez for the force to end the inning.

In the seventh McFarlane retired the first two batters but then gave up consecutive singles by Justin Bench and Gonzalez, then Elko lined a double to right center that scored the tying and go ahead runs.

The Hurricanes put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth when Levenson doubled down the left field line after one out. Gutierrez struck out swinging and Gonzalez took a called third strike on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.