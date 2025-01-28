Locked On Canes Podcast: Does Miami have a chance to land Jeremiah Smith?

Are the Miami Hurricanes poised for a game-changing season? The Miami Hurricanes football scene is buzzing with excitement, with rumors swirling about Jeremiah Smith's potential transfer and Carson Beck's recovery progress.

Host Alex Donno discusses the latest updates and explores how these developments impact the team's strategy and future prospects.

Discover how Miami's defensive coaching staff is evolving under Corey Hetherman, with Jason Taylor potentially taking on a pivotal role. Plus, get the inside scoop on players like Justin Scott and Artavius Jones, who are set to make waves in spring football.