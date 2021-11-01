Baseball schedule released: 1st game Feb. 18 vs. Towson, UF in early March

University of Miami head baseball coach Gino DiMare announced the Hurricanes' 2022 schedule Monday afternoon. The slate features eight 2021 NCAA Tournament participants in Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Notre Dame and Virginia.

“The 2022 schedule will be another strong and challenging schedule for us this upcoming season,” DiMare said. “The ACC is one of the most prominent baseball conferences in the country, and with that our out-of-conference schedule is as strong as any other school in the nation. Our plan is that this schedule will help us challenge our team and develop us at our very best by the end of the season when the playoffs begin.”

The Hurricanes begin their 2022 campaign with 11 straight games at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. Miami begins play on Feb. 18 with the opener of a four-game series against Towson (Feb. 18-20). The Canes host fellow South Florida foe, FAU, in Coral Gables for a midweek matchup on Feb. 23 before squaring off against Harvard (Feb. 25-27).

The following weekend, rival Florida (March 4-6) comes to Mark Light Field one year after the Hurricanes started their 2021 campaign in Gainesville, taking two of three from the then-top-ranked Gators.

In ACC play, Miami hosts Boston College (March 11-13), North Carolina (March 25-27), Virginia (April 8-10), Pittsburgh (April 22-24) and reigning ACC regular season champion Notre Dame (May 19-May 21). The Hurricanes travel to play at Clemson (March 18-20), Duke (April 1-3), which captured its program's first ACC Tournament title in 2021, Virginia Tech (April 14-17), Georgia Tech (April 29-May 1) and Florida State (May 13-15).

The Canes' non-conference slate also includes 12 games against in-state opponents, featuring Bethune-Cookman, FAU, FGCU, FIU, Stetson and UCF. Additionally, Miami faces Summit League Tournament champion North Dakota State (May 6-8) at The Light.

Miami finished 33-21 last season, including a 20-15 mark in ACC contests. The Hurricanes won seven conference series and recorded their most league victories since 2016. The Canes earned the 47th NCAA tournament berth in program history in 2021, competing in the Gainesville Regional.

Five Canes earned All-ACC honors, including returners Yohandy Morales and Carson Palmquist. Both Morales and Palmquist were two of 12 players picked for the 2021 ACC All-Freshman Team.

The Hurricanes also brought in the top recruiting class in the ACC, according to Baseball America. Miami’s talented class is comprised of 19 newcomers, 12 freshmen and seven transfers.