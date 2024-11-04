Advertisement

in other news

Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami

Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami

Four-star Georgia D-Tackle shares thoughts on visit to Miami

Premium content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke

Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke

Elite underclassmen talk Miami Hurricanes after blowout win

Premium contentExternal content
 • John Garcia
Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke

Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke

An immediate reaction to Miami's home win over Duke

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Video: Ward, Restrepo, Frederique, Powell, and Mauigoa talk post-game

Video: Ward, Restrepo, Frederique, Powell, and Mauigoa talk post-game

Miami players answer questions from media after 53-31 win over Duke

 • Marcus Benjamin
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Duke

Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Duke

Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from media after win over Duke

 • Marcus Benjamin

in other news

Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami

Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami

Four-star Georgia D-Tackle shares thoughts on visit to Miami

Premium content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke

Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke

Elite underclassmen talk Miami Hurricanes after blowout win

Premium contentExternal content
 • John Garcia
Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke

Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke

An immediate reaction to Miami's home win over Duke

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Published Nov 4, 2024
Miami Football: Ward recognized as Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the fifth time this year, Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, the organization announced Monday.


Ward threw for 400 yards and a co-season-best five touchdowns to lead Miami to a 53-31 victory over Duke on Saturday.


The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the Hurricanes mount 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time in 2024.


Over the final 22:16, Miami outscored Duke, 36-3, as the Hurricanes notched their third double-digit comeback win of the year.


Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988).


A native of West Columbia, Texas, Ward (17,022) moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.


Ward was previously named one of the award’s weekly honorees on Sept. 4, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement