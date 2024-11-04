Miami Football: Ward recognized as Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8

in other news
Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami
Four-star Georgia D-Tackle shares thoughts on visit to Miami
Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke
Elite underclassmen talk Miami Hurricanes after blowout win
Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke
An immediate reaction to Miami's home win over Duke
Video: Ward, Restrepo, Frederique, Powell, and Mauigoa talk post-game
Miami players answer questions from media after 53-31 win over Duke
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Duke
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from media after win over Duke
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the fifth time this year, Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, the organization announced Monday.
Ward threw for 400 yards and a co-season-best five touchdowns to lead Miami to a 53-31 victory over Duke on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the Hurricanes mount 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time in 2024.
Over the final 22:16, Miami outscored Duke, 36-3, as the Hurricanes notched their third double-digit comeback win of the year.
Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988).
A native of West Columbia, Texas, Ward (17,022) moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.
Ward was previously named one of the award’s weekly honorees on Sept. 4, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
