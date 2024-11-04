Miami Football: Ward recognized as Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the fifth time this year, Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, the organization announced Monday.





Ward threw for 400 yards and a co-season-best five touchdowns to lead Miami to a 53-31 victory over Duke on Saturday.





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the Hurricanes mount 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time in 2024.





Over the final 22:16, Miami outscored Duke, 36-3, as the Hurricanes notched their third double-digit comeback win of the year.





Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988).





A native of West Columbia, Texas, Ward (17,022) moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.





Ward was previously named one of the award’s weekly honorees on Sept. 4, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics