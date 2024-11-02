No. 5 Miami pulls away from Duke in the second half, 53-31

CORAL GABLES - The Miami Hurricanes received a formidable challenge from the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday (Nov. 2) at Hard Rock Stadium. In their 53-31 win, the Canes (9-0; 5-0 in ACC play) overcame an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to go on an electrifying 36-3 scoring run. They finished the game by scoring 21 unanswered points and accumulating 527 total yards against the Blue Devils (6-3; 3-3 in ACC).

Senior quarterback Cam Ward completed 25 of 41 passes for 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. One of his touchdown passes turned out to be the game’s most memorable play, a 68-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ward to senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo with 7:36 left in the game.

Restrepo (eight receptions, 146 yards, three touchdowns) set two all-time Canes receiving records on that historic play. He reached 2,573 yards to break Santana Moss’s previous record of 2,547 yards. He also tied Mike Harley as the all-time leader with 182 receptions. After Restrepo’s history-making moment, an extra point from senior kicker Andres Borregales would give Miami a 46-31 lead.

Restrepo was one of eight Canes who caught at least one reception in today’s game against Duke. On the game’s first drive, Ward led an eight-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Restrepo at the 11:54 mark of the first quarter. The score was set up by a tipped ball from Duke safety Terry Moore, and it fell right in Restrepo’s hands on the right corner of the end zone. An extra point by Borregales gave Miami a 7-0 lead over Duke.

After both teams had short possessions that ended in punts, redshirt senior safety Mishael Powell picked off a first-down by Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy (25-for-41, 325 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions) with 8:31 left in the first. This was Powell’s fourth interception of the season. When Miami got back on offense, the next possession ended with a score. An eight-play, 45-yard drive concluded with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ward to graduate senior tight end Cam McCormick.

Another extra point by Borregales extended Miami’s lead to 14-0 at the 5:04 mark. Not long after the Canes scored, the Blue Devils found a way to get on the board. With 2:28 left in the first quarter, sophomore running back Peyton Jones reached the end zone on an 8-yard run. An extra point by junior kicker Todd Pelino would cut the Miami lead to 14-7.