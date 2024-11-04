Women's Basketball: Miami blows out Stetson to open season

in other news
Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami
Four-star Georgia D-Tackle shares thoughts on visit to Miami
Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke
Elite underclassmen talk Miami Hurricanes after blowout win
Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke
An immediate reaction to Miami's home win over Duke
Video: Ward, Restrepo, Frederique, Powell, and Mauigoa talk post-game
Miami players answer questions from media after 53-31 win over Duke
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Duke
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from media after win over Duke
in other news
Top-ranked defensive tackle Duece Geralds raves about visit to Miami
Four-star Georgia D-Tackle shares thoughts on visit to Miami
Top Florida prospects talk visit to Miami after win over Duke
Elite underclassmen talk Miami Hurricanes after blowout win
Instant Reaction to Miami's 53-31 win over Duke
An immediate reaction to Miami's home win over Duke
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Jasmyne Roberts dropped a game-high 13 points, Haley Cavinder chipped in 12, Cameron Williams recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the University of Miami Women’s Basketball team (1-0) outscored Stetson (0-1) 46-28 in the second half en route to a commanding 78-53 victory over the Hatters to commence the 2024-25 campaign.
The Hurricanes controlled the glass, outrebounding Stetson 58-36 throughout the contest. Natalija Marshall recorded a game-high 12 rebounds in her debut for Miami, while Williams corralled ten boards in her first contest in a Canes uniform. Miami also dominated the paint, outscoring Stetson 40-26 in the lane.
Miami recorded 13 assists on 27 made field goals, and Hanna Cavinder tallied a game-high five assists in the contest. Ten different players scored at least two points in the Canes game, including five players scoring eight or more points. Miami got off to a bit of a slow start, as they trailed Stetson 16-13 after the first quarter.
The Canes picked up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, recording multiple steals that they turned into buckets on the other end of the court. After outscoring Stetson 19-9 in the quarter, the Canes entered halftime with a seven-point advantage, leading 32-25. Miami dominated the third quarter, expanding their lead to 15 points and entering the final quarter holding a 53-38 lead.
The Canes commenced the final quarter with a 9-0 run, pushing their lead up to 24 points early in the stanza. Miami cruised for the remainder of the contest, earning the 25-point victory over Stetson.
The Canes will return to the court next Monday, Nov. 11, when they are slated to host Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook
- S
- CB
- CB
- S
- C
- OG
- WR
- ILB
- WR
- TE