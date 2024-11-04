Women's Basketball: Miami blows out Stetson to open season

The Hurricanes controlled the glass, outrebounding Stetson 58-36 throughout the contest. Natalija Marshall recorded a game-high 12 rebounds in her debut for Miami, while Williams corralled ten boards in her first contest in a Canes uniform. Miami also dominated the paint, outscoring Stetson 40-26 in the lane.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Jasmyne Roberts dropped a game-high 13 points, Haley Cavinder chipped in 12, Cameron Williams recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the University of Miami Women’s Basketball team (1-0) outscored Stetson (0-1) 46-28 in the second half en route to a commanding 78-53 victory over the Hatters to commence the 2024-25 campaign.

Miami recorded 13 assists on 27 made field goals, and Hanna Cavinder tallied a game-high five assists in the contest. Ten different players scored at least two points in the Canes game, including five players scoring eight or more points. Miami got off to a bit of a slow start, as they trailed Stetson 16-13 after the first quarter.

The Canes picked up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, recording multiple steals that they turned into buckets on the other end of the court. After outscoring Stetson 19-9 in the quarter, the Canes entered halftime with a seven-point advantage, leading 32-25. Miami dominated the third quarter, expanding their lead to 15 points and entering the final quarter holding a 53-38 lead.

The Canes commenced the final quarter with a 9-0 run, pushing their lead up to 24 points early in the stanza. Miami cruised for the remainder of the contest, earning the 25-point victory over Stetson.

The Canes will return to the court next Monday, Nov. 11, when they are slated to host Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics