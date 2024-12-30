Ranking the top five QBs still available in the transfer portal

Mark Gronowski (Photo by © Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week we’ll be highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up first are the quarterbacks.

Advertisement

1. MARK GRONOWSKI

Gronowski announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Sunday and he’s already garnering plenty of interest from around the country. One of the top players in the FCS, Gronowski is reportedly deciding between declaring for the NFL Draft or looking for a program where he can use his final season of eligibility. He’s had tremendous success at the FCS level with South Dakota State, garnering 49 wins as a starter while throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 93 passing touchdowns over four years.

2. DEVIN BROWN

Brown is in a very difficult situation thanks to how the transfer window and College Football Playoff overlap. Ohio State is preparing for a second-round matchup with Oregon, but Brown, who has already announced his intentions to transfer after the season, decided to stay with the Buckeyes through the playoff run. Brown’s ability to fully focus on the transfer process has been negatively impacted as a result. He does, however, remain one of the best unsigned quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

3. JJ KOHL

Kohl was the second-highest-ranked prospect to ever sign with Iowa State, regardless of position, but now he is off to find his next team. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Kohl was supposed to be the future of the Cyclone program but he’s fallen far short of expectations. He still has multiple years of eligibility remaining and there will be a team that tries to unlock the potential he brings to the field.

4. CADE MCNAMARA

McNamara arrived at Iowa with high expectations but injuries prevented him from making a large enough impact on the field. With one season of eligibility remaining, McNamara is looking for his final stop. The experience and knowledge he brings to the quarterback room should entice plenty of programs still looking for a veteran presence.

5. TYLER VAN DYKE