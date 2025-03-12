Big 12 Spotlight: Committed prospects on flip watch

Keisean Henderson

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at four Big 12 commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

Advertisement

Kansas landed a massive commitment from Dunnigan on Jan. 2 as the Jayhawks had to overcome some obstacles to get it done. Dunnigan is from Manhattan, Kan., so Kansas State was clearly a contender in his recruitment. But Dunnigan picked the Jayhawks and was back in Lawrence over the weekend developing a stronger bond with the coaches and players. The good news is that he’s working with the coaching staff to target specific recruits to keep building out the class. While Dunnigan doesn’t have any other visits scheduled, a Who’s Who of top teams are now coming after him with Miami, Tennessee, Oregon, Ole Miss and others dialing in on the long and rangy four-star safety. If Kansas can keep Dunnigan locked in, that would be a huge win for the Jayhawks.

To be clear, Fette has shown no signs of cracking with his Arizona State commitment even after SEC offers have come in. The four-star quarterback from El Paso (Texas) Del Valle even said this following his Ole Miss offer. “It’s really sick to get an SEC offer especially one from Ole Miss where they just had Jaxson Dart who's a really good QB but overall I’m pretty locked in on ASU,” Fette said. That’s great news for the Sun Devils. But Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have offered in recent months. If Fette hits the road for some visits or gets curious about playing in the SEC or Arizona State comes back to Earth a little bit after its College Football Playoff run, it could be one to watch.

Henderson’s recruitment will be one of the most closely watched ones in the entire 2026 class because he committed to Houston early and continues to show a ton of love to the Cougars (he recently took a pic with the city’s mayor at a basketball game) but other top programs are not going to back off. The Spring (Texas) Legacy five-star has the talent right now to step in and make an impact on a struggling Houston offense that averaged just 14 points per game last season. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back four-win seasons. That provides a massive opportunity for Henderson to step right in and contribute. But it also provides an opening for all the power programs from across the country – and many of them are working on flipping Henderson – to offer something more solid.