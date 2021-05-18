Big chance for Canes to impress legacy DB on June visit
Plantation (FL) American Heritage Class of 2023 CB Damari Brown has a very personal tie to UM, with his father former Cane Selwyn Brown.And now Damari, who added a UM offer Jan. 21, is set to atten...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news