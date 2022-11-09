Miami added its first member of the 2023 class Wednesday when Michael Nwoko signed his letter of intent with the Hurricanes.

A 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward/center from Toronto, Nwoko is among the top big men in the class of 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Miami basketball program. He is a versatile big with great size, athletic ability, low-post scoring skill and a knack for rebounding the ball,” Larrañaga said. “Michael comes from winning high school and AAU programs. He has been coached and mentored well, and is on an upward trajectory. He continues to get better and is a terrific fit for our program. We are eager to welcome Michael and his family to The U.”

Nwoko, is a four-star prospect that checks in as the No. 124th overall prospect according to Rivals rankings and the tenth-best center in the country. He is labeled a four-star recruit, the ninth such player—of 12 total—to sign with the Hurricanes over the last five cycles.

Currently, Nwoko attends Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. The esteemed program has produced numerous high-level players, such as Jalen Green, Josh Jackson, Paul Scruggs, and Gary Trent Jr.

This past June, Nwoko played for Canada in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, and helped his home nation to a 3-2 record and a third-place finish.

Nwoko averaged 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 66.7 percent (28-of-42) from the floor and leading all rebounders thrice. He posted two double-doubles, including a 15-point, 13-rebound effort against Brazil in the semifinals, which he followed with a game-best 20-point showing against Argentina in the third-place matchup.

Nwoko, who plays for Team CP3 on the AAU circuit, committed to the Hurricanes over Georgia Tech, Providence, UCLA, and Vanderbilt. He also held scholarship offers from schools such as Cal, Maryland, NC State, and Northwestern.





Rob Cassidy, Rivals National Basketball Reporter: “Nwoko is a high-upside player who has all the physical tools that can’t be coached. He is a weapon in transition because of his blend of size and agility, and has the length to become a true rim protector as he adds muscle. He may not blow you away on the offensive end from day one, but he has the athleticism to become a real offensive weapon as he gets stronger and more aggressive in the half court. He’s a guy that has a great motor and is a motivated rebounder.