It is another incredibly busy weekend of visits as school camps have kicked up and official visits are in full force. Here is a look at the 10 biggest visits of the weekend – and a few that have happened in recent days during camp and 7on7 stops at certain schools.

KJ Bolden - Georgia

The five-star had only glowing things to say about his Clemson visit last weekend and how the culture there is "next to none" so it will be important for Georgia to blunt any of that progress and get the Buford, Ga., thinking more about the Bulldogs again. The rumor has been Ohio State would be the biggest threat to Georgia for Bolden but he had an excellent visit there last weekend. The Dawgs are still considered the team to beat.

Ny Carr - Florida State

As part of a 7on7 camp at Florida State earlier this week, Carr was back in Tallahassee but now there are far more bigger considerations to make here. The high four-star receiver from Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County committed to Georgia in July. The feeling from some close to him is that Carr is thinking more about playing with Thomas in college.

Cam Coleman - Auburn

His Phenix City (Ala.) Central team was participating in a 7on7 at Auburn on Thursday and the word was coach Hugh Freeze was keeping a close eye on their games as Coleman is a top target and one of the best receivers in the class. There was a rumor he was wearing Alabama gloves at Auburn – could be to try to throw some off the scent the Tigers look strong here – but Clemson and many others remain in the hunt.

Micah Debose - Alabama, Florida State

Georgia won out big when the 2025 four-star offensive lineman from Prichard (Ala.) Vigor committed in June but many others are taking their shot with Debose since he’s such a talented prospect. On Wednesday, the in-state standout visited Alabama and the Crimson Tide have made it clear they are not going to back down on trying to flip the Prichard Vigor standout. This weekend, the Georgia pledge will head to Florida State for a big visit as well.

Mike Matthews - Georgia

Mike Matthews (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There have been rumors that Tennessee had the edge in his recruitment and while Matthews said "yes and no" when asked about that – meaning the Vols did have his attention but he wanted to take all his official visits before figuring everything out – Clemson blew him away last weekend as well. He said it's "truly different" there. Georgia could have some ground to make up with the Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview five-star but this is the weekend to do it. When coach Kirby Smart really turns it up, the Bulldogs should have a real shot to turn the tide over the coming days.

Williams Nwaneri - Oklahoma

Williams Nwaneri

This is a huge visit because Nwaneri is arguably the best defensive lineman in the 2024 class and Oklahoma is believed to be the frontrunner right now for him. Georgia impressed the Lee's Summit (Mo.) North standout last weekend so the Bulldogs are fresh on his mind with Oregon, Tennessee, Missouri and others involved. But this will be a major weekend for coach Brent Venables and his staff to stay on top for the elite defensive end.

Demarcus Riddick - Auburn

Demarcus Riddick (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Riddick has been committed to Georgia since early November and he could definitely stick with the Bulldogs but Alabama and Auburn are working hard to flip the in-state four-star linebacker. The Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County standout has been rumored more for a flip to the Crimson Tide but the Tigers will get their chance this weekend. It could compel Riddick to give that program with the new coaching staff a second look.

Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)

There was the big Georgia and Florida visits and the rumors that the five-star receiver was now more open to looking at other programs. So this weekend will be crucial as the Ohio State coaching staff reminds Smith why he picked the Buckeyes in the first place. Here's the thing: Nothing might be final with Smith until he sees if position coach Brian Hartline takes a head coaching job after this season. But getting him back in Columbus has to be good.

Dylan Stewart - Miami

Dylan Stewart (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The good thing, the opportunity here for Miami is that Stewart is still very open in his recruitment. South Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee are some of the other schools that have really made an impression but the Hurricanes are right there as well. A lot of elite prospects have visited MIami recently and fallen in love. This could be the weekend for the Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy star to do the same.

David Stone - Miami

David Stone

There was some talk that Stone could be back at Oklahoma this weekend to hang out around some big visitors before next weekend's loaded ChampU BBQ but now the five-star defensive lineman is expected back at Miami and it's another important visit for him. The Hurricanes have surged up his list of favorites and now should be considered in contention with the Sooners. It would not be a shock at all to see the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout end up in Norman since he's originally from the state, but Miami is making this interesting.

Joshisa Trader - Florida State

Joshisa Trader (1) (Rivals.com)

There are a few schools of thought when it comes to Trader: One is that some close to him are pushing Miami hard and the five-star has admitted that the Hurricanes are recruiting him hardest but that they're not exactly the frontrunner at this point. Then there is some thinking that Trader could be leaning toward staying closer to home – but not too close – and that Florida State would be a perfect fit for that situation. Plus he loves that coaching staff. The third is that the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout is leaning toward Ohio State and playing with teammate Jeremiah Smith (if he sticks with the Buckeyes) although that has been disputed a little bit in recent weeks. No matter which theory is the truth, the Seminoles have a big chance to impress Trader and it could be important in his recruitment.

Peyton Woodyard - USC

Peyton Woodyard (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)