Blake Baker: UNC most explosive offense we've seen
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker saw his unit not miss a beat on Saturday at Duke despite a two-week shutdown due to COVID-19.The tackling was on point.There weren’t busts.Players...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news