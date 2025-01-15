Miami Football: Darrin Smith selected to CFB Hall of Fame Class of 2025

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami legend Darrin Smith was announced as a 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class member by the National Football Foundation Wednesday.

Smith, who played at Miami from 1989-1992, becomes the 11th Miami player and 16th Hurricane overall to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Bennie Blades (2006), Don Bosseler (1990), Dennis Erickson (2019), Andy Gustafson (1985), Jack Harding (1980), Ted Hendricks (1987), Jimmy Johnson (2012), Russell Maryland (2011), Bryant McKinnie (2023) Dan Morgan (2021), Ed Reed (2018), Mark Richt (2023), Vinny Testaverde (2013), Gino Torretta (2009) and Arnold Tucker (2008).

The 18 First Team All-America players and four standout coaches in the 2025 Class were selected from the national ballot of 77 players, nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these legends ranks among the best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025, at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Smith was a relentless and fearless linebacker whose key playmaking ability helped him anchor one of the most dominant defenses in college football history., The Miami, Florida, native led the Canes to two national titles and now becomes the 11th Miami player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

A two-time First Team All-American (1991, 1992), Smith was a principal contributor to two national championship teams (1989, 1991). During his four-year career, the Hurricanes compiled an outstanding 44-4 record, never finishing a season ranked lower than No. 3 nationally. Playing for Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson, Miami appeared in four consecutive bowl games, winning the 1990 Sugar, 1991 Cotton, and 1992 Orange Bowls while appearing in the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

Playing alongside fellow linebackers Micheal Barrow and Jessie Armstead from 1989-92, the trio earned the nickname “The Bermuda Triangle,” stifling opposing offenses, including a 22-0 shutout of Nebraska in the 1992 Orange Bowl to notch a perfect 12-0 season. The defense also led the nation by only allowing an average of 8.3 points per game, contributing to the Canes’ 29-game winning streak.

A two-time First Team All-Big East pick (1991, 1992), Smith was named the conference co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 as Hurricanes claimed back-to-back Big East titles. In Miami’s memorable 17-16 win over Florida State in Tallahassee, Smith had 18 tackles (ten solo), helping propel the Canes to the 1991 national title. Smith recorded 401 career tackles, including 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 24 pass breakups during his four years in Coral Gables.

Excelling in the classroom, Smith graduated in 3.5 years, claiming a prestigious NFF National Scholar-Athlete Award as a senior. He was also named a Big East All-Academic Team member and a Hitachi/CFA Scholar-Athlete.

Selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by Dallas, he played 12 years in the league with the Cowboys (winning two Super Bowls in 1993 and 1994), Eagles, Seahawks, and Saints. He was tapped for Miami’s Iron Arrow Society Honor Society in 1993, the university’s highest honor, and the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in 2006.

After retiring from professional football, Smith worked in real estate and coached youth and high school football. He is a chaplain with Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) in South Florida. He founded “Project 59,” a youth foundation that assists children with reading comprehension and academic development, and he is active with Athletes in Action, which helps athletes grow in all dimensions of life.

