Miami Basketball: Canes drop sixth straight, dominated by No. 3 Duke 89-54

DURHAM, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-13, 0-6 ACC) lost to the No. 3/3 Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC), 89-54, Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Center Lynn Kidd recorded his third 20-point outing of the season with a team-leading 20 points. Freshman Austin Swartz joined him in double-figures with 11 points of his own.
Duke’s Kon Knueppel led all scorers with 25 points in the game.
Kidd was on fire early for the Hurricanes, scoring 10 of Miami’s first 12 points in the game. However, the Blue Devils could not miss from 3-point range, connecting on 11 threes in the first half alone.
Duke led by as much as 28 in the first half, but a 7-0 Miami run late in the frame cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 24, 50-26, heading into the halftime break.
The Hurricanes scored seven of the first nine points in the second half to cut the deficit to 19 at the first media timeout, but the Blue Devils responded with an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 28, 63-35, with 13:36 to play.
Duke ultimately outscored Miami, 39-28, in the second half to secure its seventh ACC win.
Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, to host the SMU Mustangs. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.; the game will air on ESPNU.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
