Miami Basketball: Canes drop sixth straight, dominated by No. 3 Duke 89-54

DURHAM, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-13, 0-6 ACC) lost to the No. 3/3 Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC), 89-54, Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Center Lynn Kidd recorded his third 20-point outing of the season with a team-leading 20 points. Freshman Austin Swartz joined him in double-figures with 11 points of his own.

Duke’s Kon Knueppel led all scorers with 25 points in the game.

Kidd was on fire early for the Hurricanes, scoring 10 of Miami’s first 12 points in the game. However, the Blue Devils could not miss from 3-point range, connecting on 11 threes in the first half alone.