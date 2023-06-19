As complicated as college football recruiting can become, sometimes it feels like the opposite. The latter is the case with four-star Northport (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County running back Kevin Riley, who just went public with a verbal commitment to Mario Cristobal and Miami just a day or so after returning home from his official visit to Coral Gables. The trip to south Florida was the first official visit on record for the rising-senior, who tallied 1,300-plus yards and 11 touchdowns on Friday nights as a junior. The balanced, workhorse-like back also flashed in the passing game, adding three more scores to his 2022 impact through the air.

Riley becomes the second back to commit to Miami this cycle, joining Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, the local speedster out of Hollywood (Fla.) South Broward -- so let the thunder and lightning talks commence surrounding a program nicknamed after severe storms. Riley had offers from Georgia as well as in-state Alabama and Auburn before ending the process on Monday evening, so the win is strong in the optical department for The U. In breaking down his game, there is reason for the Hurricane fanbase to celebrate beyond the initial victory, too.

Strengths

There is a modern frame and game when digging into Riley, who is beyond 6-feet tall and close to 200 pounds. Sure, there is a natural lean and power he plays with, as perhaps one my have expected based on the measurables, but there are samples of suddenness throughout Riley's profile just the same. He can run through defenders but also set them up in the open field, winning leverage with a jump cut or even a bound at times. The Under Armour All-America selection blends classic and modern together in one of the more critical areas for a back -- decisiveness. He can scream into a hole with reckless abandon or hit the jets after allowing his blocks to take shape, not as common a maturity point in evaluating the modern back. There is minimal wasted movement whether in traffic or out in the open field, so one less headache for offensive coordinators and running backs coaches with the newest Cane.

Riley also works well at the contact point, very well. On one run in 2022, we counted seven defenders missing Riley on initial contact. Some whiffed in the hole and in close quarters, while others were avoided in space, including one via a lengthy and sturdy stiff arm.

Areas for Improvement