Video: Ward, George, Mesidor, Powell, Rivers, and Lyle talk post-game

Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Jacolby George, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, defensive back Meesh Powell, offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, and running back Jordan Lyle.
Miami will travel to Syracuse for its regular-season finale.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook