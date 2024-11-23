Video: Mario Cristobal talks post game after 42-14 win over Wake Forest

Mario Cristobal addressed the media post-game after Miami's 42-14 win over Wake Forest.





Opening statement…





“I was really proud of how hard our guys played. You know, we got that thing to the fourth quarter as a one-score game. Obviously it got away from us at the end with a turnover and some big plays. Our plan into the game was to try to make it a low-possession game. We were going to go for it on fourth down; we had to hold them to field goals in the red zone. I think going into half, I felt we had them exactly where we wanted them and we didn’t take advantage of opportunities in the third quarter when we had the ball at midfield. With Miami and their offense, it's a matter of time. I thought our defense played really, really well. But in the fourth quarter, when the dam broke, it broke, and that's what good teams do. They're a good football team and certainly have a great chance to win the ACC. But once again, we came up short. With that, I'll take questions.”





On what made the defense so special in the first three quarters…





“Well, we limited big plays. Part of it with Miami is that they make so many explosive plays, and Cam Ward is such a gifted, talented quarterback we just had to limit the amount of explosives. Our whole thing was that we're going to move the ball, and if we can keep them in front of us and try to get them to kick field goals in the red zone, that would be our way of staying in the game, and that worked for three quarters.”





On what changed from the first drive on offense, when Wake Forest scored a touchdown…





“Yeah, Miami’s really good up front so, and they’re really good the secondary. They have a talented defense. We struggled to block them in protection, when I watched the film, we didn’t have much separation. They do a really good job in coverage…they’re a good football team.”





On running the ball more effectively in the first half than in the second half…

“Well, in the second half, they just ran a ton of edge pressure, cover one…so in the first half, we had some favorable boxes, and we had some good runs. In the second half, it was just a ton of edge pressure cover one, and you’re outnumbered in the run game. When it’s a cover-one game, if you can't hold up in protection and you can't separate, it gets really hard. You’ve got to be able to hold up, and you’ve got to get separation. I’m sure there’s a few times on film we’ll say we got open, but they’ve got a really good [defensive] line. We knew that going into the game. That was our biggest fear…if it became a pressure cover one game, number one, could we hold up? And could we separate? I don’t think we did either really well.”





On if he sensed the team having confidence heading into the fourth quarter…





“I sensed we had a lot of confidence at halftime. And our whole goal, when we play some of these high-level teams, our goal is to get to the fourth quarter and have it be a one-score game. And at that point, anything can happen and today, anything did happen. But nothing that was good. We had the turnover on the kickoff return, we had the ball a fair amount of times at midfield. I thought when we were down six [points] and we had the ball inside the 25-yard line, those two sacks were really, really costly. That took us out of field goal range, and at that point if you can just kick a field goal and make it a three-point game, the whole game gets managed differently at the end.





“If you told me we would be down six at the half and in a one-score game in the fourth quarter, I would have taken it. But you’re only going to hold them down for so long. The skill they have at quarterback, at tailback, at receiver, at tight end…it's elite skill. And we had a hard time tackling their backs the whole day. I mean there were not too many times that the backs got in space that the tackle went backwards. And again they're really good, they're an elite football team, and I’m really proud of how hard our players played. I think our guys played extremely hard. I don't think there's one bit of quit in them. But this was an uphill game, and we had a chance to win it in the end, and we needed some things to go right, and they didn't go right.”





On the offense not keeping things rolling





A: “Sometimes you play really good players that beat you. They have a really, really good defensive line and it is really talented, and they have some guys at corner. Sometimes, when teams make it a pressure, ‘cover one’ game, you've got to be able to win a lot of individual matchups. When a team is playing zone and bringing zone pressures, those are things you can concede. When a team is a pressure ‘cover one’ team, and you're not winning individual matchups up front, and you're not getting separation in the back end, the game gets really hard.





“I think as teams have studied us and there's 11 games on film, there's much more of an approach of, ‘We've got to stop Demond Claiborne. We're going to outnumber the box, we're going to try and get isolations with our pass rush and if we lose, we're not going to lose because of Demond Claiborne.’ This was a similar challenge we had when we first got here in 2014 and 2015. We really struggled against ‘cover one’ pressure teams. As we got into 2017, and John Wolford started heating up a bit and we had Scottie Washington and some other guys on the outside that could consistently win for us, it became a much different game. Today we just didn't win those matchups.





“Every time it was third down I'd watch the video. I don't like taking sacks, but people weren’t open. You get to the first read, the second read and then there's a guy in his lap. I agree with you. I thought our defense played really well today. We didn't play well on offense. Part of it was we played a little bit more conservatively. We wanted to run the ball more because of how many turnovers we've had the last two weeks. We didn't want to lose the game on offense through turnovers. That was from my direction. That was from me. And because of that, there was a little more third down run. We didn't want to lose the game on third-and-long. Then you get to the second half and late in the third quarter and the fourth quarter, and if you don't do those things you're not going to give yourself a chance to win.”