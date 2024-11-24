New AP Poll: Canes back in top ten ahead of regular-season finale

The Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 6-1 ACC) reached the ten-win mark for the first time since 2017 with a 42-14 win over Wake Forest. This week, Miami rose in the latest Associated Press Poll and is now ranked eighth in the country.

Miami is ranked 7th in this week's coaches poll.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 9 SMU (10-1) and No. 12 Clemson (9-2).

On Saturday, SMU defeated Virginia 33-7 to remain undefeated in ACC play, and Clemson defeated The Citadel 51-14. The SMU win clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Miami has not beaten a team currently ranked in the top 25.

1. Oregon (11-0), 2. Ohio State (10-1), 3. Texas (10-1), 4. Penn State (10-1), 5. Notre Dame (10-1), and 6. Georgia (9-2) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

The fourth edition of the official College Football Playoff Poll will be released Tuesday.

Miami will travel to Syracuse for its regular-season finale this week. With a win, the Hurricanes will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game. A loss will put Clemson in the conference title game.