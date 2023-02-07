Boozer Twins In-House For Miami-Duke: 'Atmosphere Was Amazing'
The South Florida basketball scene has never seen something like the Boozer brothers.
The 2025 stars Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer led Columbus (Miami, FL) to the 7A state title as freshmen, and currently, rank in the top 25 in the USA Today national rankings heading into state playoffs.
The twins were accompanied by their father, 13-year NBA veteran Carlos Boozer, at the Watsco Center on Monday night, as No. 19 Miami pummeled Duke 81-59.
In front of the second-largest crowd ever versus Duke, Miami put together a statement performance, and one that may have stood out amongst the Boozer family. Carlos was an All-American and National Champion at Duke and is engraved in the school's Hall of Fame.
They sat a couple of rows behind the Blue Devils' bench, but could feel the intensity of Miami's student section and crowd.
"The crowd was absolutely great," Cayden said. "They all came out to see the game and really were tuned in. The atmosphere of the Watsco Center was amazing."
The Canes forced 21 turnovers in the victory, out-rebounded the Blue Devils on both ends and completely out-worked Duke from start to finish.
"Always great to watch college basketball," Cameron said.
Miami and Duke are both major suitors in the recruiting pursuit of the Boozer twins. UM was Cameron's second D1 offer, and Cayden's fourth.
Cameron, a 6-foot-9 forward, is the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. His ability to handle the ball, shoot, defend and move laterally makes him a generational talent, and one that the Miami basketball scene is currently cherishing. He's arguably the top player in the nation regardless of class.
Cayden, a 6-foot-4 guard, is rated a four-star, and has thrived on the highest stage against the top guards in the country.
The Boozer twins are on pace to win their second state championship at Columbus, and have a chance to create a local dynasty much like Miami High in the late 1990s.
