Miami is now 5-2 and one game away from becoming bowl-eligible with five regular season games left on the schedule. Miami failed to become bowl-eligible last season, but all signs indicate that the Hurricanes will play in a bowl this season for the first time since 2020.

Here's a list of bowl projections for Miami this week.

ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec 27)

Miami vs. Oregon State

Both unappealing games for the fan base and locations are not ideal.

Athlon Sports

The Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa, FL, Jan. 1)

Miami vs. LSU

LSU is the opponent that gets the fan base excited. Miami still feels the sting of losses to the Tigers in 2018 and 2005. It would be an excellent opportunity for Miami to show the national audience that the Hurricanes can play with the premier programs.

CBS

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Washington State

At first glance, this brings back memories of Braxton Berrios trying to will his team in a snow game in 2015, but other than Francisco Mauigoa playing against his former team; the game does not have much appeal.

Action Network

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 28)

Miami vs. Kansas State

The bowl formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl (the last time Miami was in a bowl game - lost to Oklahoma State) and the Russell Athletic Bowl (the last time Miami won a bowl game in 2017 against West Virginia) is an ideal location for a bowl game for the Miami fan base. Many Miami fans will make the three-and-half-hour drive to make a vacation of it in Orlando.

K-State as an opponent won't get anyone excited, but if the two teams played today, Miami would likely be favored to win.