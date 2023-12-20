After about a month of speculation, five-star Armondo Blount signed with the Miami Hurricanes Wednesday evening. The outstanding defensive lineman from local powerhouse Miami Central, flipped from rival Florida State and helped boost Miami into the top five of the national team recruiting rankings. Blount joins a class with two other five-star signees - Zaquan Patterson and Justin Scott. It's the first time Miami has two five-star rated players along the defensive line in the Rivals era. The South Florida talent initially committed to the Hurricanes moments before the game against Bethune-Cookman on September 14th. The commitment, however, would be short-lived. Blount visited Florida State for its game against Duke in Tallahassee on October 21st and flipped his commitment to the Seminoles. He also reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class and boasts a 4.6 GPA. "It was a hard decision," Blount said about flipping to FSU. "I was debating on it for a day straight just thinking about it."

His recruitment seemed all but over, but CanesCounty.com was the first to learn that Miami would continue its pursuit of Blount. Miami made an in-home visit two weeks ago, as did Florida State, and Blount was faced with a decision to visit either Miami or FSU the weekend before the early signing period. Blount chose to visit Miami.

