Miami keeps adding to an already solid roster late in the Transfer Portal timeline - this time from an in-state rival.

Former Florida State running back and Florida A&M commit, Rodney Hill, committed to Miami on Saturday afternoon as a preferred walk-on.

The 5'10," 190-pound rising redshirt sophomore initially pledged to the Rattlers in December before entering the Portal but now joins what should be a loaded Miami backfield. On the first of the year, he opened his recruitment.

During his time in Tallahassee, Hill played in 15 games, totaling 334 rushing yards and two scores on just 77 attempts. He also added five receptions for 83 yards and fielded two kickoffs. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out as an elite pass blocker (83.4) and contributed to almost every one of his 109 snaps.

Nicknamed 'Tornado' at Florida State, Hill adds depth, value in the passing attack, and special teams experience, making him a multi-position addition. He was expected to take a jump up in playing team for the Seminoles before surprisingly jumping in the Portal.

In high school, he was a three-star recruit as part of Mike Norvell's 2022 recruiting class. He attended Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, Georgia, and was previously committed to Virginia before committing to Florida State.

Despite never having elite rushing numbers in his first two seasons, Hill had big-time moments. In games against LSU and Pittsburgh, he had viral runs where he barreled over defenders and iced the Duke game with a nine-yard score.

Miami is now loaded at the position, returning star freshman Mark Fletcher, veteran Henry Parrish, explosive talent Ajay Allen, and high potential speedster Christopher Johnson Jr. - not including Rivals100 2024 signee Jordan Lyle, who will arrive in the summer and productive three-star Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.