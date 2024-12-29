UA Next: More recruiting buzz from Media Day

Tristen Keys

ORLANDO, Fla. -- As more of the nation's top athletes roll into Orlando for the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game, Rivals check in on where their individual recruiting processes' stand.

The hybrid defender out of Jacksonville admits the Sunshine State powers of Miami, Florida and Florida State will stick around this recruitment until the end. In Big Ten country, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame are also making a run at Caldwell's commitment. The Fighting Irish should be the first program to get him back on campus outside of the region, likely in January, before trying to return to each of the top programs going forward. An offseason decision is to be expected.

The defending 100 meter champion in Florida just followed it up with a state championship in football earlier this month. Still, the recruiting focus won't arrive until after the spring months as programs like Miami, Penn State, Syracuse and Illinois continue to build a relationship with the four-star cornerback. Some of the programs have even talked to Flowers about potentially getting some offensive touches to his name in college. The junior says he is set to make his initial visits to Penn State and Illinois at some point this offseason ahead of a summer verbal commitment timeline. Flowers would like to hear more from programs like Oregon and Michigan going forward.

The Lone Star State standout is considering several SEC programs at this stage of the process. Texas A&M looks like it will be the next program to host him, on Jan. 18, while Texas and LSU could also soon be set to host him for a return trip. Oklahoma is also in the thick of this recruitment for Ford, but he says A&M and the Florida Gators are among the programs most likely to host him for an official visit in the offseason. A verbal commitment window will align with the beginning of the 2025 season.

A February verbal commitment is on deck for the IMG Academy hybrid defensive back. Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Washington, Michigan and Florida are the six programs communicating the most with the California native at this time. He has been to each -- save for UW -- and could make return trips before a verbal commitment comes in. Fort is yet to officially name his finalists, but that is now expected sometime in January. The pledge should come in weeks later, as Fort has a solid idea of the top program or two under consideration as he aims to be a first-round pick and win a national championship at the next level.

The big tight end dropped a top six earlier this month of Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, BYU and Utah and that is the group to remain under consideration going forward. Each has hosted him for an unofficial visit and each could get a return trip out of him -- officially or otherwise -- this offseason. No trips to any program are currently set ahead of what should be a summer verbal commitment. Harris says the final trips are about experiencing the campus in the official capacity in addition to continuing to vet the offenses that value the tight end position.

The center projection is working with a top five of Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Memphis and Tulane and he has tripped to each of them multiple times to date. Official visits could become a part of the equation for the Peach State prospect going forward, though none are currently set. Hogg is considering the people on each campus in addition to the football program and academics. He says it could come down to the program that pushes for his commitment the most as the spring months -- and his commitment window -- arrive.

A large group of top programs will soon drop for the emerging wideout, and Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama and USC are among the locks to make the next cut. In the meantime, the junior has built a relationship with several classes of 2025 and 2026 quarterbacks trying to get him on board like Deuce Knight (Auburn), Brady Hart (Texas A&M) and Faizon Brandon (Tennessee). Keys would like to narrow his list and potentially make a verbal commitment in the spring months.

Four programs are working with staying power in this recruitment -- Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Miami -- and each are in line to receive official visits in the New Year. Kruel will release a large group of programs under consideration, including the quartet, early in the New Year. That list will include select programs he has yet to see like Oregon, USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and Nebraska. Official visits will be set in the spring months and could push into the summer, but Kreul wants to come off the board in the month of June if at all possible.

The Mississippi native grew up an LSU fan and admits the Tigers are holding the top spot in the WRU spotlight these days. The program will remain in the thick of the race for the wideout for some time, as will fellow SEC programs Alabama, Tennessee and in-state Ole Miss. McDonald admits he wants to play in the SEC but programs like Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State potentially joining the race could make this recruitment go national. The junior, who likens his game to Julio Jones, is in no rush to make an early verbal commitment. Texas A&M, Auburn and Nebraska are also programs that could soon host him on campus.