Ranking the top five WRs still available in the transfer portal

Zachariah Branch (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week, we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the wide receivers. THIS SERIES: Ranking the top five QBs still available in the transfer portal | Top available RBs

1. ZACHARIAH BRANCH

Branch is one of the most electrifying players in all of college football, but things didn’t work out the way he expected at USC. Now a two-time five-star, Branch is looking closely at Georgia and Arizona State. He has visited both programs with his brother, four-star defensive back transfer Zion Branch, and it is very likely that they end up together. There are many other programs trying to get involved including Oregon, Washington and Texas.

2. TROY STELLATO

A highly touted high school prospect, Stellato had an injury-riddled career with Clemson. He accounted for 64 catches, more than 600 receiving yards and two touchdown catches over the last two seasons. Louisville, West Virginia and Michigan are just a few of the programs linked to Stellato in recent days.

3. TRU EDWARDS

Edwards is coming off a career year – 83 catches for 978 yards and six touchdowns – and was named First-Team Conference USA. He’s been a hot commodity in the portal, with offers from South Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Florida State among the many programs pursuing him. Edwards has one more year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s junior college waiver and is also considering Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado and Ole Miss.

4. GRIFFIN WILDE

South Dakota State star quarterback Mark Gronowski entered the transfer portal earlier this weekend and his top receiver is looking for a new team as well. Wilde, who finished this past season with 71 catches, 1,154 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions, surely has plenty of Power Four opportunities but he entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” indicator. Washington State and Nebraska are rumored to be among his leading candidates but don’t rule out Wilde following Gronowski.

5. HUDSON CLEMENT