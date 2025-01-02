Women's Basketball: Hurricanes lose road game to Louisville, 74-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team suffered a 74-56 road loss to Louisville (9-5, 2-1) in the KFC Yum! Center Thursday evening. Following the loss, the Hurricanes (11-3, 1-2) own an overall record of 11-3 this season, including a mark of 1-2 in ACC play.
Haley Cavinder scored a team-high 19 points while also corralling six boards in the contest. Cameron Williams nearly posted a double-double, as she scored 12 points on 6-11 shooting and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds throughout the game.
Natalija Marshall drained 3-5 shots from behind the arc, chipping in nine points of her own, and Hanna Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts totaled five points apiece.
Miami took an early 2-0 lead as Marshall made a beautiful pass to Williams, who finished a wide-open layup on the first possession of the night.
In the first stanza, the Cardinals responded with a quick 7-0 run to take a 7-2 advantage over the Canes at the 7:22 mark. Louisville maintained their lead and managed to extend it up to nine points at the end of the quarter, as Miami faced a 23-14 deficit following the first frame.
Louisville pushed the lead up to 12 points early in the second quarter, but Miami battled back, trimming the Cardinals’ lead down to seven points with 6:47 to go until halftime. Louisville closed out the period on a 15-6 run, and the Canes faced a 43-27 deficit at halftime.
In the third period, Miami was outscored 22-13, as Louisville held a 65-40 advantage entering the final quarter. The Canes went on to fall by a final score of 74-56. Miami will return to Coral Gables to host Virginia Tech at the Watsco Center this Sunday, with tip-off scheduled for Noon.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
