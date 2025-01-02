Women's Basketball: Hurricanes lose road game to Louisville, 74-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team suffered a 74-56 road loss to Louisville (9-5, 2-1) in the KFC Yum! Center Thursday evening. Following the loss, the Hurricanes (11-3, 1-2) own an overall record of 11-3 this season, including a mark of 1-2 in ACC play.

Haley Cavinder scored a team-high 19 points while also corralling six boards in the contest. Cameron Williams nearly posted a double-double, as she scored 12 points on 6-11 shooting and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds throughout the game.

Natalija Marshall drained 3-5 shots from behind the arc, chipping in nine points of her own, and Hanna Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts totaled five points apiece.

Miami took an early 2-0 lead as Marshall made a beautiful pass to Williams, who finished a wide-open layup on the first possession of the night.