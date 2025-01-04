Ranking the top five DL still available in the transfer portal

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the defensive linemen.

1. Former Ohio DL Bradley Weaver

Weaver had an outstanding season at Ohio, earning first-team All-MAC honors, and now he's looking to use his final season of eligibility at a Power Four program. He posted 44 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, eight and a half sacks, and forced three fumbles this season. There are plenty of big-time programs that would love to add Weaver to their defensive line but it seems like things are trending toward Wisconsin at this point.

2. Former UTSA DL Maurice Westmoreland

A back-to-back Conference USA first-team selection, Westmoreland’s impressive on-field production should make him an immediate contributor at the Power Four level. Over the past two seasons, Westmoreland has accounted for 58 quarterback pressures, 15 sacks, 47 stops and two forced fumbles according to Pro Football Focus. Nebraska, Minnesota and Tulane are expected to get him on campus but there are other contenders that could alter his visit plans.

3. Former UNLV DL Fisher Camac

Camac is a massive defensive end/edge prospect from UNLV where he displayed immense potential this past season. As a redshirt sophomore this fall, he tallied 34 quarterback pressures, eight sacks and 33 stops according to Pro Football Focus. Camac visited Virginia on Thursday and has already been to Arizona. There are multiple other Power Four programs hoping to get him on campus for a visit this month.

4. Former Florida State DL Marvin Jones Jr.

These past few years have not gone the way Jones planned, but he still has outstanding physical traits that make him one of the more intriguing defensive linemen in the transfer portal. The former five-star high school recruit has not put it together on the field yet but that hasn’t stopped teams from pursuing him as a transfer prospect for his final year of eligibility. Oklahoma and Texas hosted Jones this week for visits.

