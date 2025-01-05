Ranking the top five LBs still available in the transfer portal

Trey Lathan (Photo by © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the linebackers.

Advertisement

1. JIMMORI ROBINSON

Robinson arrived at UTSA in 2021 and was at the junior college level for the preceding two years. Now he is looking for his final stop in his college career. Robinson has plenty of options and is checking out USC this weekend. He’s visiting Southern Cal and the Trojans hope to keep Robinson from leaving without a commitment.

2. TYQUAN KING

King is very familiar with the transfer process having done so two times already in his career. He has a number of programs interested in landing his commitment. Virginia has already hosted King and teams like South Carolina, Oklahoma State, Cal, UCLA, Kansas and many others have shown significant interest. King has yet to make a decision on where he’ll go so there is still time for teams to jockey for position.

3. ELIJAH HERRING

Herring had a strong start to his career at Tennessee but decided to transfer to Memphis prior to last season. He continued his strong play at Memphis this season but decided to transfer yet again. Florida State got Herring on campus this weekend for a visit and he’s expected to take trips to Cal and Syracuse as well.

4. JAMES DJONKAM

Djonkam is a former junior college prospect who made the jump to Arizona State ahead of the 2022 season. After two years with the Sun Devils, Djonkam transferred to Eastern Michigan where he racked up 19 quarterback pressures, four sacks, 65 tackles, and two pass breakups according to Pro Football Focus. Michigan State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are the main programs to watch in his recruitment but Kansas and Indiana are lurking as well.

5. TREY LATHAN