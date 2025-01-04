Miami Basketball: Canes drop road game to VA Tech in waning moments, 86-85

Senior Matthew Cleveland led Miami in scoring for the fourth consecutive game, tallying 21 points for his third 20-point contest in the last four games.

Virginia Tech’s Mylyjael Poteat made a layup and knocked down the ensuing and-one free throw to put the Hokies ahead 86-85 with 2.7 seconds to play. The Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) could not connect on the long-distance heave as time expired and were tagged with their third ACC loss of the season.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team fell in the final seconds to the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2 ACC), 86-85, Saturday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.

Freshmen Jalil Bethea and Austin Swartz joined Cleveland in double-figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively. The freshman class of Bethea, Swartz, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, and Divine Ugochukwu combined for 36 of Miami’s points in the game.

As a team, Miami shot better than 55 percent from the field for the fourth time this season. From 3-point range, the Hurricanes knocked down 47.1 percent (8-of-17) of their shots, with three different players accounting for a three in the game.

Miami was clicking on offense to start the game, connecting on eight of its first 11 shots. Likewise, the Hokies knocked down 4-of-5 attempts from 3-point range to take a 23-18 lead midway through the first half.

The Hurricanes responded with four straight baskets to retake the lead on a driving layup from Swartz. The teams traded baskets over the next few minutes, with neither program leading by more than three until Miami strung together an 8-0 run late in the half to take a six-point, 38-32, with 3:19 to go in the frame.

However, Virginia Tech’s Toby Lawal scored six straight points in the final two minutes of the first half to give the Hokies a 40-39 lead at halftime.

The first five minutes of the second half featured seven lead changes as Miami, and Virginia Tech went bucket for bucket. Following a 54-54 tie at the 15:16 mark, the Hurricanes embarked on a 12-5 run to hold a 66-59 lead at the under-12 media timeout.

The Hokies battled back to tie the game at 74 with 5:29 to play after putting together a 9-2 run over two minutes. Miami pulled back ahead by six but could not sustain the lead, and the Hokies retook the lead, 86-85, with 2.7 seconds to play on a converted and-one basket by Poteat.

The Hurricanes return to the Watsco Center on Jan. 8 to host in-state foe Florida State. Tipoff in Coral Gables is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on ACC Network.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics