Women's Basketball: Canes drop heartbreaker to Virginia Tech, 68-64

Individually, Cameron Williams led the way for Miami, as she recorded a double-double with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance.

Miami displayed a balanced offensive attack, with six players scoring five or more points, including three players reaching double figures in scoring. The Canes shot 44.6 percent from the field and 81.8 percent at the free throw line as a team while limiting Virginia Tech to just 38.2 percent shooting from the field, but the Hokies finished with a stellar clip of 37.9 percent from behind the arc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell heartbreakingly to Virginia Tech (10-4, 1-2) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 68-64. The Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3) led for 32 minutes and 56 seconds throughout the contest; however, they surrendered a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, as the Hokies ended the game on a 21-5 run to earn the victory.

Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 13 points, and Haley Cavinder had a stellar all-around outing, scoring 12 points grabbing six rebounds, and recording a game-high six assists.

Hanna Cavinder added nine points, and freshman Leah Harmon posted six points off the bench for Miami.

The Canes jumped out to a 6-0 lead after burying three of their first four shot attempts. Virginia Tech fought back, and the two squads found themselves even at 10 points apiece with 3:33 left in the first quarter. The Hokies outscored the Canes 6-5 over the remainder of the period, as Miami entered the second quarter trailing Virginia Tech 16-15.

The back-and-forth play continued in the second quarter, and Miami and Virginia Tech entered halftime even at 28 points apiece. The Canes came out strong in the third period, opening the quarter on a 14-2 run to build a 42-30 advantage at 4:16. Miami maintained their lead and entered the final stanza ahead by seven points.

The Canes started the fourth quarter similarly to the third period. They went on an 8-3 run to take a 59-47 lead with just 7:36 to play. The Hokies began to move, taking a one-point lead with 1:03 remaining.

Miami made a lone free throw to tie the contest with 41 seconds left, but Virginia Tech was fouled and made a pair of free throws to retake the lead with 13 seconds to go. Miami missed a shot to tie the game, and VT made two more free throws to ice the game.

The Canes will return to the court next Sunday, January 12, as they are slated to travel to Syracuse to take on The Orange at 6 p.m.

