Tulane TE transfer Alex Bauman commits to Miami

Miami does a great job of acquiring talent at the tight end position, and on Saturday, the room received a new addition via the transfer portal. Alex Bauman, the top tight end available according to Rivals, commits to Miami.

He chose the Hurricanes over Duke, Indiana, and Tulane.

Bauman, at 6'5" and 245 pounds, has recorded only eight drops in three years. The junior tight end from Red Bank, NJ, registered 63 receptions for 610 yards, scoring 13 touchdowns in his career, including a career-high seven scores in 2024.

The veteran tight end has played 38 games, 1,553 career snaps, and has averaged 18 yards per catch in the last two seasons.

He was a three-star rated prospect by Rivals.com for the 2022 class.

Bauman's commitment adds much-needed depth to a room that loses Elijah Arroyo to the NFL Draft, Cam McCormick to graduation, and Riley Williams to the transfer portal.

Bauman adds to the tight end room with Elija Lofton, Jackson Carver, freshmen Brock Schott, and Luka Gilbert.